MNDOT Proposal for Construction Project Causes Community Pushback

DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation has recently proposed a new project to construct three new roundabout’s along London Road.

However, this proposal has come with backlash from some community members.

In an effort to makes improvements to the pavement, calm traffic, and make the road safer for pedestrians, MNDOT has proposed the 2025 London Road Project.

“We are planning to put in roundabouts at 26th Avenue East, 40th Avenue, and 60th Avenue, and then we will also be putting in continuous left hand turn lanes for most of it,” Public engagement and communications director for MNDOT, Pippi Mayfield, said.

This coming after MNDOT sent out a survey to locals in Duluth. Questioning what improvements those who regularly use London Road would like to see.

“We got 2,200 responses form people and they want us to look at certain intersections, and they wanted us to make these safety improvements,” Mayfield said. “So it was definitely a publicly driven project as well.”

However, Ann Klefstad who is a resident near one of the proposed project sites, says that this project would cause unnecessary disruption.

“I love roundabout’s in the right place,” Ann Klefstad, a woman who has been living along London Road for years, said. “They are really effective traffic calming devices, but in this spot the standard Minnesota style round-about seems like a very bad fit. I mean so much destruction would have to accompany it.”

To her using alternatives such as pedestrian signs, art style medians, and radar speed monitors would work just as well and be far less disruptive.

“If you use two or three of these interventions it would be far cheaper, and far less disruptive, and I think accomplish very similar goals.” Klefstad said.

MNDOT will be hosting a public meeting on the 2025 London Road Project in October once they set a date. You can find more information on their website.