Peace of Mind Duluth holds Hiring Event

DULUTH, Minn. — Peace of Mind Duluth is looking to add more staff to its team.

On Wednesday, they held a hiring event for people to walk-in and get interviewed on the spot.

Peace of Mind describes themselves as a supportive living service, assisting people with a range of treatments and mental health support.

They are hoping to fill a handful of positions including mental health practitioners, direct support professionals, and job coaches.

Full-time or part-time employment opportunities.

“The main benefit is that it’s a rewarding job. If you like helping people it’s a great job for you. From there, we have kind of the benefits of paid time off, we have some medical and dental plans, we have retirement plans,” said HR Director, Matt Haney.

If you missed the hiring event, you can apply on their website pomduluth.com.