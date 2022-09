Prep Soccer: Denfeld Gets Back to .500 Mark with Win Against Proctor

The Hunters (3-3) will next play against Duluth Marshall on Saturday.

DULUTH, Minn.- After a quiet first half, the Duluth Denfeld girls soccer team would break out in the 2nd half to take down Proctor 2-1 on Wednesday.

