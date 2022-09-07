Shooting Victim Brought To Hospital, Man Who Drove Him Arrested For Murder

PINE COUNTY, Minn. — A shooting victim was brought to a Pine County hospital, and the man who allegedly drove him there is being held on a murder charge.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office said it all started Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. when the victim was dropped off at Essentia Hospital.

The Sandstone man later died of his injuries.

In a press release, the Sheriff says hospital staff got a description of the drop-off vehicle and the license plate number.

By the afternoon they had arrested a 36 year-old Chisago City man.

Investigators say the shooting happened on Lake Alma Road in Hinckley.

Authorities are waiting for the autopsy results and the family to be notified before the victim’s name is released.

The Sheriff’s Office says charges are expected in the coming days.