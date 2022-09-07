St. Luke’s Proctor Fitness Center Expands Hours

PROCTOR, Minn.– A fitness center in Proctor is expanding it’s hours.

St. Luke’s Proctor Fitness Center will have it’s doors open longer so you can get your workout in before your school or work day starts. They hosted an open house today at the location inside of Proctor High School to celebrate.

The fitness center finally transitioned out of their COVID hours which were from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Now the facility is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

Strength and Conditioning Coordinator, Tony Radloff said, “We’re coming off of COVID so we’re expanding our hours to getting back to pre-COVID hours”.

Radloff went on to say,

“Before that we had a lot of restrictions that deterred a lot of people from coming to the fitness center”.

The open house was put on so potential new members could check out the space, ask questions, and enter to win prizes. Management says if you want to learn more you can drop in or visit their website.