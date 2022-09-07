UPDATE: Man Still Missing After Not Returning From Cabin In Side Lake

SIDE LAKE, Minn. — Authorities are still looking for a man from Side Lake who has now been missing for over a week.

72 year-old James Frederick Napoli was last seen on August 28. He was on Sturgeon Road near his cabin in Side Lake.

The next day he was supposed to head to his home in Zimmerman, but Napoli has not shown up, and he has not been seen since.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Deputies went to his cabin to check on him, but Napoli was not there, and his car was also gone.

The St. Louis County Rescue Squad has flown over parts of Chisholm and Hibbing, as well as sent vehicles searching on the ground. They have had no luck.

There is also a Facebook page called “Bring James Napoli Home” with over 1,000 people coming together to search for the man.

Napoli drives a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline pickup truck with Minnesota License plate GEB-389.

He is described as white, about 5’9″, and weighs 195 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information call 218-742-9825 or 911.