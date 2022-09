UWS Men’s Soccer Notches 1st Win in Home Opener vs. Bethel

Next up, UWS will be at Concordia (MN) on Saturday.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UWS men’s soccer team finally was able to get in the win column on Wednesday, defeating Bethel 2-0.

Gavin Watkinson and Blake Perry would be the goal scorers for UWS.

