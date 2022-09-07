Whiskey Wednesday Kicks Off at Glensheen

DULUTH, Minn.– It was the last night of Concert of the Pier at Glensheen, but that doesn’t mean their events for the year are over.

It was the first night of Whiskey Wednesday and hundreds came out to enjoy the estate while they sipped on the sophisticated drink. Although everyone who came out got their last taste of live music, they were able to get their first taste of Whiskey on the Glensheen grounds.

“Seeing this many people come out on a Wednesday in September is just incredible and Chester and Clara Congdon I’m sure would be just honored to see all of these people here for a free event,” Glensheen’s marketing manager, Mike Mayou, said. “Being able to enjoy the grounds of their estate, and we really just want Glensheen to be this community asset, and this really does show that we are here to stay and, we are have the support of the community.”

Whiskey Wednesday will be held throughout the month of September. The event is free and open to the public.