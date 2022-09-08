3rd Annual North Country Electric Vehicle Show & Tell

DULUTH, Minn. – The North Country Electric Vehicle Show and Tell event returned to Duluth for its 3rd year. This is the first time the event was held at Bayfront Festival Park after previously being held at Canal Park Lodge.

“The purpose behind this event is really education and just having fun. Bringing the community together, seeing what the future of transportation is going to look like and is looking like really. A lot of people, there’s about one and a half million vehicles right now that consumers are driving across America,” Lake Country Power Public Relations Coordinator, Tami Zaun says.

The event featured dozens of electric vehicles such as Tesla’s, Ford’s, Chevy Bolt’s, lawn mowers, and a bucket truck.

“The electric vehicle is very fun to drive. It’s very punchy, the acceleration is just incredible, they’re quiet,” said Zaun.

Organizers say that 85 percent of charging happens at home for most drivers.

“I really do believe that electric, you’re going to start seeing a lot more infrastructure, for public charging locations,” said Zaun.

There was a discussion panel that included six experts from the industry, who talked about new electric vehicle innovations and answered questions from the public.

“These vehicles, they run on a battery pack and like for the Mustang, you’ve got your Tesla, you’ve got your Ford back here, the battery pack sits in the middle of the vehicle toward the bottom. So, when you think about a gas powered vehicle, the engine is on the front so it’s very front heavy. So, in these vehicles the weight is evenly distributed which really allows you better traction for your tires and everything,” said Zaun.

The free event also featured electric bikes from ski hut and live music from Mason Dixon Line.

“We’re just hoping that people just come, have fun, learn something, and connect with your co-op,” said Zaun.