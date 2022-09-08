Blatnik Bridge Reopens All Lanes To Public

DULUTH, Minn. — Drivers are getting some relief on the Blatnik Bridge after 3 months of summer construction.

All lanes are now open compared to single lanes in both directions since May.

Crews had been working on concrete, sealing, drainage, and deck improvements. This has all been done to keep the bridge safe and functional until it can be replaced in 2028.

Meanwhile the can of worms interchange reconstruction project continues to force drivers to and from Duluth by way of Garfield Avenue.