CEC Boys Soccer Outlast Hermantown

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Lake Superior Conference has been in a three way tie for first, however, tonight game between Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and Hermantown would be a deciding factor.

The Lumberjacks got one early and were held to one until the half, but CEC came out firing in the second half when Jordan Aultman scored 43-minute mark to extend their lead to 2.

Hawks not backing down though, Nathan Hill tacked one on for his team with 11-minutes to go, however it wouldn’t be enough. The Lumberjacks added one more on a free kick made by Ben Schramm, as CEC wins the match 3-1.

The Lumberjacks will be back in action Monday on the road against Hibbing , while Hermantown hosts Superior, both kick-offs will be at 4:30 PM.