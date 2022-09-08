Coffee Conversation: Lead Actors In New Musical At Duluth Playhouse Perform Live

DULUTH, Minn. — Live theater is back for the season as the Duluth Playhouse launches its new season with Tony Award-winning Best Musical, ONCE.

It’s based on the critically acclaimed film of the same name featuring the Oscar-winning song “Falling Slowly.”

ONCE is a bittersweet reminder of the power music has to connect us all.

Phillip Fazio, Producing Artistic Director and lead actors Steven Grant Douglas and Alyson Enderle stopped by the morning show to talk about the musical and perform live.

Dates:

September 16 – October 2, 2022

Showtimes:

Thur – Sat @ 7:30pm | Sat & Sun @ 2pm

To purchase tickets, click the link here.