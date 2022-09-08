Esko Football Hungry for Postseason

Esko will host Mora Friday in their home opener, kick-off is set for 7 PM.

ESKO, Minn- The Esko football team is rolling off a stellar season last year that carried them into state. The Eskomos fell short in the Class-AAA semi-final but got a taste of the success and are hungry for more.

Last season, Esko finished 11-1 dropping only to Dassel-Cokato, the eventual Class-AAA state champions. Now with a new season underway, the Eskomos hope to take the confidence they built last season and carry it into every play moving forward.

“I have a saying, ‘The only team that can beat Esko is Esko’, and so we just try not to help our opponents out. If we stay away from penalties and we stay away from turnovers and we do things correctly, I think we could be a tough team to beat,” says head coach Scott Arntson.

“We’re hungry. We want to win it all, this year, we want to win the whole thing, we don’t want to leave early, we just want to win the whole thing,” says senior Javontae Gregory.

