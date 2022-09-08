Former Bulldog Sidney Morin Hired by Carolina Hurricanes

Morin last played for the Bulldogs in 2017, in which she tallied 8 goals and 16 assists.

RALEIGH, NC.- A former UMD standout defenseman is now a scout in the NHL.

Sidney Morin has been hired by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Following her college career, she made stops for multiple professional teams in Sweden and Switzerland. And just recently she signed with the Minnesota Whitecaps.

Morin joins Briggette Lacquette, a scout for the Chicago Blackhawks, as two former UMD defenders now turned NHL scouts.