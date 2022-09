Prep Volleyball: Grand Rapids & Hermantown Pick Up Straight Set Wins

The Thunderhawks (4-0) will next play at Hibbing on Tuesday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Grand Rapids volleyball team kept their undefeated strike alive on Thursday, defeating Duluth Denfeld in straight sets.

In other volleyball action, Hermantown would also stay unbeaten as they took down Proctor in straight sets.

The Hawks (4-0) will be at Greenway also on Tuesday.