Second Annual Season Splash

DULUTH, Minn. – Community wide arts organizations got together at Wade Stadium for the second annual Season Splash.

Thursday’s free event was a celebration of what these organizations have to offer for the coming year. From theater to opera and dance, seven performances were put on for the community to enjoy as well as sing along.

“We’re here to celebrate. There’s youth organizations here that are teaching and instilling values in the arts, there are professional artists, there’s our community based arts organizations. Every aspect of our community is involved in what we have to offer,” Loon Lyric Opera of the North Board Member, Kate Horvath says.

Organizations involved in Thursday’s event included Duluth Playhouse, Renegade Theater Company, and Minnesota Ballet.