Superior’s First Community Solar Garden Expected to Produce Energy By Summer of 2023

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — A groundbreaking event took place along Hammond Avenue for Superior’s very first community solar garden.

Superior Water, Light and Power will be referring to the space as Superior Solar to celebrate this renewable energy milestone. At 470 kilowatts, Superior Solar will be big enough to power more than 100 homes. Project managers will rely on local labor and solar panels manufactured in Minnesota.

Project Manager, Joscelyn Skandel, said, “Any customers that are interested in participating in solar energy, its really a participation only type of thing, can subscribe to the garden. Then once they subscribe to the garden any solar generated through the garden credits offset onto the actual customer bill”.

This project has been in the making since 2018 and is expected to produce energy by the summer of 2023. With most subscriptions filling up fast, some spots in 1 kilowatt block are still available.

If you’d like to subscribe you can visit Superior Water, Light and Power’s website.