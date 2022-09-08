Three People Rescued From Jet Ski Emergency Off Park Point

DULUTH, Minn. — Three people were rescued on Thursday afternoon after a jet ski overturned and starting taking on water, according to the Duluth Fire Department.

The call came in from 4800 Minnesota Avenue.

The people in the water were three young adults, and their friends called 911.

The DFD hit the water with its Marine 19 boat and brought them back to shore.

No one was hurt from the jet ski incident.

The fire department, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad, and the U.S. Coast Guard all helped with the rescue, with Duluth Police responding to the scene for backup if needed.