19th Annual Circle of Light Gala Celebrated back in Person

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s Foundation celebrated their 19th Annual Circle of Light Gala, and the first time back in person since 2019.

Held at the DECC, the event is put on to celebrate the care and service provided by staff over the past year. The night featured dinner, silent, live, and fund-a-need auctions, and awards. Awardees included physician, employee, community spirit, and friend Honorees.

“It’s been really amazing and an honor to witness how people have risen to the occasion to help others in need and it’s great to have positive things to celebrate and tonight is just a manifestation of that,” St. Luke’s Foundation Executive Director, Catherine Carter Huber says.

All of Friday’s fundraising will go toward St. Luke’s rehabilitation services relocation and expansion.