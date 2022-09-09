Bobcat Receives First-Ever Stem Cell Treatment At The Wild Cat Sanctuary

SANDSTONE, Minn. — An aging bobcat’s life has been turned around through a promising new avenue for joint treatment.

Meet Baby Jenga Blue, the Wildcat Sanctuary’s 19 year-old bobcat. Baby Jenga is suffering from chronic arthritis affecting his wrists.

That is, until he became the first ever bobcat to receive stem cell therapy.

The treatment used cells grown in a lab from fatty tissue. It was then injected into all of Baby Jenga Blue’s aching joints.

Executive Director of the Wildcat Sanctuary says that Baby Jenga is proof of the impact this procedure can have in the lives of elderly felines everywhere.