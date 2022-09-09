Coffee Conversation: Zeitgeist Bringing Back Spirit Of The Times Fundraiser

DULUTH, Minn. — Zeitgeist is getting ready to bring back its Spirit of the Times fundraiser bigger than ever September 16.

They are shutting down a block of East Superior Street in front of its downtown Duluth arts building. The event will be block party style with street-wide tents, an outdoor stage, screen, and bar.

Sara and Mary from Zeitgeist came on the morning show to talk about it.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and programming starts at 8 p.m. with a dance party to follow.

