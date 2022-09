Helpful Tips On Making Cheesecake With The Sweet Exchange

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Cooking Connection Fox 21’s Dan Hanger and Meteorologist Ken Slama go to The Sweet Exchange, to try their hand at making a berry cheesecake.

Baker and Owner Lisa Quarles gives some tips on how to make the delicious dish.

If you would like to order a dessert, you can:

Call- (218) 310-2412

Email- SweetExchangeMN@gmail.com

Delivery options are also available. Click here to check out the website.