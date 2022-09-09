Hockeyland Premieres in the Town Where it all Started

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – After three years in the making, Hockeyland premiered Friday at the Lakes 10 theater in Hermantown.

Premiering in the town where it all started, the film follows two teams, the Hermantown Hawks and the Eveleth Gilbert Golden Bears. Taking place during their 2019-2020 season, the story is an in depth look into what it’s like to play high school hockey in Minnesota.

At Friday’s premiere, players and coaches along with their families were present to get a first hand look at the final product.

“When you’re a filmmaker, this is the dream right? You’re in theaters, 63 theaters across the state, 140 theaters next week. So then for us to show it with the players that are in the film, with the coaches, the families, and do it right here in Hermantown, this is the best for a filmmaker. So, I’m just pumped for tonight,” Hockeyland Director, Tommy Haines says.

The movie premiered Friday at 9 PM and will have screenings all over the Northland in places like Hibbing and Mountain Iron.