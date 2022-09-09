Iron Ore Trade Down Compared To Last Year In Twin Ports

TWIN PORTS — The iron ore trade did not have as productive of an August in the Twin Ports and North Shore compared to last year.

Lake Carriers Association says the ports of Duluth, Superior, Two Harbors, and Silver Bay shipped over 4.4 million tons of iron ore last month.

That is down 9% when compared to the same month last year.

So far this year the ports have shipped just over 20 million tons. That is down about 22% compared to this same point last year.