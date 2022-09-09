Lake Superior Zoo Hosts Free “College Days”

DULUTH, Minn. — College students in the Twin Ports are truly getting a “wild” start to the school year.

This is all thanks to the Lake Superior Zoo as hundreds of animal friends there are offering up their home for free, all weekend long.

The only requirement is a college ID to not only see the furry ones up close, but also learn about research and job opportunities.

“We have a lot of students who are not from Duluth coming into the area or Superior and they may not even know that there is a zoo here. So, we really want to make sure students who are coming to town know there’s a zoo here. We are the only zoo in Northern Minnesota and so any students who are kind of from surrounding areas may have not had access to a zoo readily available,” said Caroline Routley, the Zoo’s Marketing Manager.

Free college days runs through Sunday. The Zoo encourages students to relax and study on the grounds with free Wi-Fi.