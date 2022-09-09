Largest Model Train Display in the Midwest Comes to the Depot This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.–Many kids got interested in playing with model trains when they were young. And for many of those kids, that love grew as they went into adulthood.

Well, this weekend it will be wall-to-wall track, trestles and bridges at the St. Louis County Depot.

Photojournalist Adam Jagunich caught a glimpse of the setup happening Friday afternoon.

You can check it out Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. The event this weekend is free and you can learn more at the St. Louis County Depot’s Facebook page.