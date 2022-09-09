Marshall’s Ilsa Lindaman Commits to St. Thomas

DULUTH, Minn.- A Duluth Marshall hockey standout is making the next step in her career.

Ilsa lindaman announced her verbal commitment to the University of St. Thomas today.

Just last season, Lindaman had 34 goals and 55 points and helped the Hilltoppers to a 17-8 overall record. Those 34 goals tied for 9th among all class a skaters.

Lindaman has two years remaining with the Hilltoppers.