NorShor Theatre Prepares For New Season

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Playhouse staff have been spending the last several months preparing the NorShor Theatre for their season opener.

It is all hands on deck for the celebration of the Playhouse’s 2022-2023 season beginning September 16.

The first show to see the stage is called “Once”, a story highlighting a bond between two people who share the love of music.

The producing artistic director at the Playhouse spoke with Fox 21 about how much detail and work go into creating a set that is audience ready.

Phillip Fazio said, “We love surprising our audiences with a thrilling new set design for each one of our four productions. This one is really unique and different from a lot of the designs that they may have seen in previous shows at the NorShor Theatre. With the set design you can give time, you can give place, you can set the mood. All of those elements go into telling a cohesive story.”

There are 3 full-time technicians that work alongside a set designer to really capture the directors vision for the stage.

They will spend the final week putting on their final coats of paint, as they have spent the majority of the summer building displays.

Everything will be audience ready just in time for the Playhouse season to kick off the next week.

Tickets can be purchased through their website here.