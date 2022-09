Prep Football: Esko, Cloquet, Proctor, and North Branch Earn Week 2 Wins

ESKO, Minn- The Esko Eskomos improved to 2-0 on Friday, defeating Mora by a final of 24-6.

Some other scores from Week 2 in Minnesota:

Duluth Denfeld 12, Cloquet 28 FINAL

Hibbing 0, Proctor 18 FINAL

North Branch 30, Duluth East 27 FINAL