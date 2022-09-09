Superior Porchfest Hosts ‘Fireside Jam’ In Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Local musicians jammed out Thursday evening for a free Fireside Jam in Superior.

It was a one-of-a-kind night of music at the Girl Scout Point fire pit in Billings Park — all part of Superior Porchfest’s final music pop-up event of the summer.

This event was unique because the event usually includes a musicians playing on multiple porches for a free evening of family fun entertainment.

“Heart warming on how the community comes together. There’s people I’ve talked to tonight that have been to every event of our for the last two years. I’m starting to see some new faces. It’s just on of those things when it is done, it’s kind of nice because there’s a lot of things going on for the summer, but it is kind of sad because you kind of miss it,” said Board Member, Paul Finkbeiner.

Siggy’s Musical Garden is the non-profit behind the Porchfest, which raises money to support local artists.