University Of Minnesota Duluth Medical School Students Stand With MNA Nurses

MINNESOTA — As 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association prepare to strike Monday, up-and-coming nurses are standing in solidarity.

There was a statement released Friday by 131 nursing students with the University of Minnesota Medical School, and part of it says:

“We have your backs as we stand with you to call on healthcare networks around the state to put patients before profit.” “We must amplify their voices and emphasize the immense value of every nurse on healthcare teams.”

This all comes as a rally for nurses will be held outside Duluth City Hall beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday. That is just one day before the historic strike.

The University of Minnesota Medical School notes that the opinions of the students do not reflect the views or positions of the school.

