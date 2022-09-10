Bayfront Hosts Lake Superior Harvest Festival

DULUTH, Minn. – If you love locally grown food, a huge crowd, and fun activities for all, then Bayfront was the place for you today.

The 28th annual Lake Superior Harvest Festival returned with over 100 vendors. The festival started as a market for local farmers to celebrate harvest-time.

While that is still true, it’s expanded since that first year. It includes an energy fair, exhibitor’s tent, as well as arts and crafts tables. So there really was something for every one of the thousands who came out.

Crunchy the Carrot, a mascot for Whole Foods Co-op says, “As a carrot, I think the best part of Harvest Fest for me is that we’re finally getting things out of the ground, we’re celebrating the end of the growing season, we’re really getting some really good carrots for the winter to come.”

The festival tries to be a spotlight for all the great producers in the Northland. That meant a blacksmith, live music, maypole dancing, and petting chickens. Organizers say the festival’s success is due to the people who love to support local farmers and non-profits.

“It’s great on both sides,” says Julie Allen, Festival Director for LSSFA. “For those businesses and organizations to be out and sell and/or educate. And for people to come to visit, to shop local and learn about local organizations.”

This is the Lake Superior sustainable farming association’s biggest event, but harvest-time is just beginning. You can find information about future events on their website.