Concert for Recovery Brings Music to National Recovery Month

DULUTH, Minn. – A concert was held on Harbor Drive to help those struggling with substance problems.

The second annual Concert for Recovery is put on by Duluth Bethel and brought together 5 bands to shine a light on those working towards freedom from addiction.

But it wasn’t just music. Several people also came up to share their stories of recovery. And on top of that, all concert proceeds will go to drug abuse support organizations in the northland.

Organizers say music does more than soothe the ears.

“Why do a concert with recovery?” asks Rob Karwath, spokesman for Duluth Bethel, ”

Music as it turns out, is really therapeutic. It’s used in recovery. Listen to any music for any length of time and you hear stories about overcoming challenges, overcoming addictions. So many people in the music community, both in our own community and worldwide have dealt with addiction. And music has been therapeutic to help them find health and happiness.”

After today’s good turn-out, Duluth Bethel hopes to return next year.