CSS Volleyball Takes Three-Straight from UWS

SUPERIOR, Wis.- UW-Superior is hosting the Stinger Classic over the weekend, with one match featuring a cross-town rival in St. Scholastica.

The Saints would pull out three close victories over the Yellowjackets (25-20, 29-27, 25-22) to take the match.

UWS will take on Hamline at home on Wednesday, starting at 7 PM. CSS will host Carleton next Saturday at 1 PM. Both teams will get a chance at a rematch Saturday, September 17 at 3PM at St. Scholastica.