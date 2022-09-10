Duluth Fire Department to Hold Annual Climbing of Stairs To Remember 9-11

DULUTH, Minn. – Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks on the United States.

Duluth firefighters 101 will be remembering this by holding their annual stair climbing event at AMSOIL Arena.

They will begin with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the same time the first plane struck the World Trade Center local time.

It will be followed by climbing the same number of steps as there were in the 110 stories of the Twin Towers in full gear, just like the 343 who responded to the buildings after they were struck and lost their lives trying to save others.

The Duluth Fire Department thanks the DECC for hosting this event.