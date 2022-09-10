Essentia Health: Hospitals To Remain Open During Nurse’s Strike

DULUTH, Minn. – With a strike by members of the Minnesota Nurses Association scheduled to start Monday, Essentia Health says their hospitals in Duluth, Superior, and Moose Lake will remain open.

In a statement Friday, Essentia says while contract negotiations continue, they have a wide range of contingencies to help them “maintain our high standards of patient care”. That will include bringing in temporary and licensed nurses, and using other qualified staff to fill any needs. They add a small number of elective surgeries and appointments may need to be rescheduled.

They add quote, “health systems are accustomed to navigating difficult situations, especially since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. There are steps we can take and resources we can use in support of our top priority, which is the safety and well-being of the patients and communities we’re privileged to serve.”

St. Luke’s provided a similar statement to Fox 21 earlier this week when asked about the impact a strike would have on their Duluth hospital.

Both medical providers have joined others in the Twin Cities that will be impacted by 15,000 nurses striking for three days next week in filing an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board. They claim the MNA did not follow requirements properly when they announced the strike, adding it will be unlawful if it goes forward.

As of now, the next update from the Minnesota Nurses Association is expected Sunday evening when they hold a community gathering outside Duluth City Hall, starting at 5.