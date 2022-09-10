Motorcycle Accident Killed One in Itasca County

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. – A 24-year-old woman is dead after she was involved in a motorcycle accident in Itasca County Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says she was with a large group of motorcycles riding northbound on Highway 169 just south of Smith Lake Trail in Spang Township.

The group braked rapidly, causing the 2001 Harley Davidson Cruiser at the rear of the pack to swerve.

It ended up losing control and going into a ditch and landing on its side.

The 24-year-old died from her injuries, while the 50-year-old driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Both were not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and alcohol was not a factor.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Department, The Minnesota DNR, and Hill City Fire also responded to the scene.