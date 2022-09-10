St. Scholastica Men’s Soccer’s Late Rally Helps End Match in Tie

St. Scholastica will finish the weekend with a noon game against NWU at home Sunday.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica men’s soccer team hosted Nebraska Wesleyan for a non-conference match.

The Prairie-Wolves scored two in the first half, and another early in the second to get ahead of CSS 3-1. The Saints fought back with two goals just two-minutes apart in the second half to finish the match in a tie.

