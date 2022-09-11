A Touch of Plasch Celebrates 50 Years

Sunday, A Touch of Plasch held a celebration honoring 50 years of business.

It was an open house over at the hair salon on East 9th street for family, friends, clients, and former employees of the business. The event included refreshments, food, games, and live music.

Owner Harvey Plasch says he has seen many changes in the industry over the past 50 years.

“In 50 years, everything has changed. When I was young and started out, you saw a lot of people weekly and you don’t see many people weekly anymore. So, years ago if you had let’s say 40 of 50 clients you are busy all the time. In order to stay busy today, you probably need about 600 clients,” A Touch of Plasch Owner, Harvey Plasch says.

Plasch says after 50 years he still loves what he does and doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon.