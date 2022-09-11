Duluth Police Investigating Shooting At Speedway Gas Station

DULUTH, Minn. — One person was shot at a Speedway gas station in the Central Hillside neighborhood next to downtown Duluth on Sunday.

Details are limited at this hour, but Duluth police say the person has injuries from a gunshot wound that are not life-threatening.

The shooting happened over on East 4th Street and North 6th Avenue East at the Speedway gas station next to the Whole Foods Co-op.

We’ll bring you more information as we learn it.