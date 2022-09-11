Elks Lodge #403 Open House

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Elk’s held an open house event today in Superior to bring awareness to what they can do for the community.

Live music and people brought the Historic Brownstone Lodge to life as several booths had information about scholarships, veteran support programs, drug awareness, and more. Since 2010, the Elks organization has donated more than 75 thousand dollars to local groups and charities.

“What we’re trying to do is bring awareness to the community of what the Elk’s actually do and all the benefits that the Elk’s do bring to the community. Whenever it’ll be donations, gift drives, coat drives, stuff like that. We’re just trying to make the public aware of what we actually do in the community,” Exalted Ruler of Elk Lodge 403, Kevin Keener Jr. says.

The Elk’s have been around in Superior for 124 years and have operate between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.