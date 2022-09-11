Police Looking For Silver Chevy Impala At Scene Of Speedway Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are looking for a a silver Chevy Impala that they say was involved in Sunday’s shooting at the Speedway gas station in the Central Hillside neighborhood.

The car was made between the years 2006-2008.

It has Minnesota plates and a dent on the passenger side.

If you see it, call 911.

The shooting happened over on East 4th Street and North 6th Avenue East at the Speedway gas station next to the Whole Foods Co-op.

Details are limited at this hour, but Duluth police say on person was shot and has injuries that are not life-threatening.

We’ll bring you more information as we learn it.