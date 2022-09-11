RU-Ridge Corn Maze Back Open for the Season

CARLTON, Minn. – With spooky season right around the corner, the RU-Ridge Corn Maze in Carlton is back open for its sixth season.

Fun for the whole family, the venue features an 8 acre corn maze, horse and hay rides, as well as a petting zoo. New this year is a corn pit along with a barrel wagon train that will be introduced next weekend.

This year, funds raised will go towards supporting local disabled vets from Chapter 18.

“It’s just great fun the kids, you don’t see anybody walking around on their cell phones, families spend hours and hours here. Our first weekend’s always very slow because people don’t want to let go of the summer yet so I understand that. When the leaves start to change and the corn starts to change we start getting busier and busier,” RU-Ridge Corn Maze Co-Owner, Angela Line says.

The corn maze is open Thursday’s 4 to 8 PM, Friday’s 4 to 10 PM, Saturday’s 10 to 8 PM, and Sunday’s 10 to 4 PM. The maze will be running until October 30th.