St. Scholastica’s Kaitlyn Sautter with Hat Trick in 4-0 Win Sunday

DULUTH, Minn.- Sunday was Senior Day for the St. Scholastica women’s soccer team who hosted Finlandia.

The Saints freshman forward, Kaitlyn Sautter, finished the day with a hat trick scoring two goals in the first and another in the second half. Ella Stritesky capped off the scoring with one more at the 79-minute mark. CSS get’s the shutout win over the Lions, also earning first win on the season.

The Saints travel to Gustavus Adolphus Wednesday, kick-off is set for 4pm.