DEDA Sells Empty AAR Property To Cirrus Aircraft for $1

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth city council approved the purchase agreement on Monday that allows the Duluth Economic Development Authority to sell the former AAR property to Cirrus Aircraft.

The property has been sitting empty after AAR left Duluth two years ago.

The city of Duluth confirmed earlier this year that Cirrus had big plans to invest in the property, pumping $3.6 million dollars into the facility and expanding its Duluth campus to the tune of another $25 million.

In return, the company wanted to see some financial breaks from the city, which is why the property is being sold for a dollar.

Cirrus plans to triple its production within the next ten years and add at least 80 more jobs, bringing the company to about 1,300 Duluth-based employees.