Duluth East Volleyball Drops the Hammer on Carlton

CARLTON, Minn.- The Carlton volleyball team was looking for their first win of the season, playing host to Duluth East on Monday evening.

The first set would belong to the Bulldogs. However, the Greyhounds came back to win the next three in a row, winning the match 3-1.

Next up, Carlton will play at home against McGregor, Thursday at 7 PM. Duluth East will host a conference game with Grand Rapids the same day at 7 PM.