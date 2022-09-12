Local Outdoor Recreation Industries Have Positive Impact On Duluth’s Economy

DULUTH, Minn. — Monday, some Minnesota department leaders visited Duluth to learn about how outdoor recreation helps the City’s economy.

Leaders with the Minnesota DNR, the Department of Employment and Economic Development, and Explore Minnesota talked about collaborating with places like Duluth to promote outdoor tourism.

A study of the economic data shows that across Minnesota, the recreation industry brings in $8.4 billion for goods and services while supporting almost 90,000 jobs.

DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said, “The many types of jobs that spur from people being in the outdoors and the equipment, and the gear they need, and people taking an interest in not only where they recreate and having pride in their Minnesota outdoor spaces, but in their Minnesota outdoor gear. It’s a wonderful opportunity to show the ties between our outdoor spaces, our natural resources in Minnesota, our tourism opportunities, and our economic development.”

With Duluth’s abundance of outdoor recreation, Mayor Emily Larson says she is proud of the statement the City has made globally through its local businesses.

“Making a stop here at Loll and making another stop at Frost River to really see what it looks like when people choose business strategies that really also embrace the outdoors and also become these things that Duluth gets known for. We really are known as being this outdoor mecca, we love that, it’s important to us but we also are known for really quality manufacturing products that people enjoy and love around the world.”

During the tour, the department leaders learned about how Loll Designs incorporates sustainability into its products, and also stopped by Frost River which also makes its own products in addition to selling ones from other retailers.