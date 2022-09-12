Man Shot At Local Business In Superior, Injuries Non Life-Threatening

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior Police Department says there was a shooting at a local business Sunday in Superior.

The incident happened at Lady Vi’s just before 2 a.m. When officers arrived on-scene, they saw a lot of people leaving at once, with some of them telling police that the shooting happened inside the men’s bathroom.

As Superior Police were investigating, Duluth Police called them to let them know a man had come into Essentia’s hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say he had come from Lady Vi’s and his injuries were not life-threatening.

There are no word on any suspects at this time. If you have any information about the shooting, contact Superior Police.