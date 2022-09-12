Man’s Body Found In Vermilion River, Cause Of Death Being Investigated

CRANE LAKE, Minn. — A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in Vermilion River near Crane Lake.

A call for help came in for a missing 43 year-old man around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say his canoe was found overturned after being out harvesting wild rice.

St. Louis County deputies and the rescue squad located the man’s body around 4:00 p.m. in the water.

The cause of death is being investigated and the name of the victim is being withheld until family is notified.