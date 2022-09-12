Mike Ceynowa Named Police Chief Finalist

DULUTH, Minn. – Mayor Emily Larson announced the selection of Mike Ceynowa as the finalist for the next Police Chief of Duluth.

Ceynowa has been with the Duluth Police Department for 24 years and currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Patrol.

The search for a new chief involved review panels of city staff, select city councilors, community members, and feedback from two public input sessions. There were six applicants for the chief position, and three were interviewed. Those three also went through a second round of interviews.

“We did have candidates that were both internal and external, that was a big significant amount of time and while the decision and recommendation comes from myself and CAO Schuchman, the input we gathered from people was really really valuable,” Duluth Mayor, Emily Larson says.

This nomination for Police Chief will be on the Duluth City Councils agenda at their September 26th meeting.

“To our staff, civilian and sworn, I am humbled and honored to be named a finalist in this chiefs process. I look forward to leading our agency on the next chapter,” Polic Chief Finalist, Mike Ceynowa says.

Deputy Chief Laura Marquardt has been filling in as interim Chief since August 1st and will hold that position until a permanent chief is hired.

“This is a challenging time for our agency and some of the first things that we are going to work on is building, is stabling our organization to continue to retain and hire high quality officers and candidates with a diverse background that truly represent our community and all of its needs,” Ceynowa says.

There will be a public meet and greet for Deputy Chief Ceynowa on Thursday September 15th from 5:30 to 7 PM at Myers-Wilkins Elementary.